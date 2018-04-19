Family says woman seriously hurt after driver causes 6-car crash, dances naked in Westland street

The family of a woman hurt in a six-car crash in Westland said she has serious injuries. The at-fault driver got out of his truck and danced naked in the street, police said. (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. - Local 4 has learned new information as police continue to investigate why a driver slammed into cars at an intersection in Westland and stripped naked in the street.

The crash happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Wayne and Warren roads. Video shows the naked driver speaking to police officers on the side of the road after the crash. Witnesses said he danced in the intersection and ran away from police before he was arrested.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The family of a 65-year-old woman whose car was hit by the man's pickup truck said she's in the hospital with serious injuries.

A gas station security camera showed the moment when the pickup truck plowed into at least four other vehicles. Stephanie Mazaitis was driving home from work in a Ford Fusion when the truck hit her.

The crash left Mazaitis' car badly mangled.

"It's been terrible," said Janice Notto, Mazaitis' sister. "I hate seeing her like that. She's in so much pain. They have to do CAT scans on her every six hours. She's got bleeding in the brain and she's going to have to have surgery on her back."

Witnesses said after the crash, the man kicked out his truck's back window, crawled out the opening, got undressed in the intersection and tried to run off as police arrived.

Officers said there were only minor injuries in the crash, but Notto said that's not true. She said her sister has a fractured right arm, a fractured shoulder, broken ribs and needs extensive back surgery.

There was no answer at the Taylor home of the suspect on Wednesday when Local 4 knocked on his door.

Notto said she wants answers about why the driver would act so erratically.

"I'd like to know why," Notto said. "I'd like to know what's going on. I'd like to know what's going to happen with him. He shouldn't be on the roads. He shouldn't do this to anybody else."

"The subject involved appeared to be dealing with some sort of mental health issue," Westland police said in a statement. "He was the at-fault driver of a six-car accident last night at the intersection of Wayne and Warren roads. We are still in the process of actively investigating this incident."

Mazaitis remains in the intensive care unit as her family searches for answers.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.