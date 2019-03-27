Family seeking help after Inkster man paralyzed by shooting over $35 on Christmas

INKSTER, Mich. - An Inkster man will never walk again after he was shot Dec. 25, 2018 outside a liquor store over $35.

Nathaniel Love said he ran into someone who demanded he pay a friend's debt. When he refused, he was shot.

"I got shot for $35. Now I can't walk. All I can do is move my shoulders," he said.

Love's mother, Nicole Dye, has been by her son's side for three months as he recovered at the University of Michigan Hospital. Doctors said he is a quadriplegic.

"I had to give up everything. I lived in Lansing," she said.

Love will soon return home, but his Inkster home is not handicapped-accessible. Hardwood floors were installed for his wheelchair, but he needs breathing equipment, a new bed and a harness.

"To lift him out of bed, we need a lift to get him out of the bed," Dye said.

Love doesn't have insurance, so the family is seeking help with paying to make the home handicapped-accessible. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help.

