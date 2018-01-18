Family seeking information after man fatally shot 2 years ago during Detroit break-in

DETROIT - The family of Darrin Wyatt, 24, is still seeking justice for his murder.

He was shot two years ago in Detroit, and there’s a cash reward of $2,500 being offered.

“All I need is for someone to please speak up, we need some closure,” Lakita Wyatt said.

It’s an emotional plea from her after Darrin Wyatt, her son, was shot and killed inside his home on Jan. 18, 2016. He left behind three daughters.

"It’s really taking a toll on the family. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know why,” Lakita Wyatt said.

Police say someone broke into Darin Wyatt's home. When he went to see what was going on, he was shot. Lakita Wyatt said she spoke to her son the day before on the phone.

“That hurts me as a mother, that I wasn’t there when my son made his transition, that I couldn’t pray over him to make sure he’s going to be OK,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.