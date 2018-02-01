Family seeks answers 14 years after Detroit man found fatally shot on city's east side

DETROIT - It's been nearly 14 years since Robert Lucas Jr. was found shot to death in Detroit, and his family is still seeking answers.

Lucas' body was found March 27, 2004, in the back seat of his black Cadillac Escalade near an elementary school on Mt. Elliott Street. He was shot multiple times.

The 51-year-old father of three attended Mumford High School in Detroit and was also a member of Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information about Lucas' murder that leads to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or at 1800speakup.org. Tips can also be submitted via text by typing "CSM" and your tip to 274637.

