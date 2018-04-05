Family seeks answers in 25-year-old engineer's 2015 shooting death on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A family is still searching for answers more than two years after a 25-year-old man was fatally shot on Detroit's west side.

Demetrius Evans was slain around 2 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2015, near Wyoming Avenue and I-96, according to police.

Officials said Evans and a friend were in his blue 2005 Dodge Magnum with tinted windows following another car to a birthday party. The two cars pulled over to a gas station in the area and shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, possibly an older red Chrysler 200, police said.

Evans was struck by a bullet and killed.

Evans was a graduate of Madison Heights High School, where he helped the school's football team win a state championship. He graduated from Oakland University with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Evans was working as an engineer at the Art Van plant in Warren when he was killed.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. If the tip is received by midnight Thursday, $1,000 will be added to the reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

