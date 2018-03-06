Family seeks answers in double murder of 2 brothers during Detroit home invasion

DETROIT - Two brothers were murdered while trying to protect their family during a home invasion that happened on Detroit’s Westside on Feb. 15.

The family of Michael Troy and Willam Teague Orblych is asking for answers.

There’s pure pain in Bonnie Gotshall’s eyes and heartache in her voice. The names of her two sons were the only words she could voice.

Her two sons Michael and William Orblych were both murdered while trying to protect their family during a home invasion on Detroit’s Westside.

Police say the two were home in their basement when their brother and sister Trent and Holly went outside to the car. Once outside, two suspects approached them and tried to rob them. They then forced them back inside at gunpoint. It’s something their mother Bonnie, who was inside the house, remembers like it happened yesterday.

"They just threw me down, I got Trent behind me," Gotshall said. "They pointed the gun at Holly’s head and said if I kept trying to reach her ... 'if you touch her, we’re going to blow her head off.'"

The suspects ran away when they heard the two brothers coming up the stairs. Both Michael and Williams ran after them and that’s when the suspects shot them.

"So you could have anything in my house you wanted, you could have went through my house," Gotshall said. "You took nothing but you took the most precious thing from me in my life. There’s no more Troy, there’s no more Teague."

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information on the case.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.