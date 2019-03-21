Family speaks out after coyote attacks dog in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. - An 18-pound terrier mix has puncture wounds and bite marks from a coyote attack in Beverly Hills.

The attack happened Thursday and luckily the family pet is OK. Michelle Roesler where was there when the dog was attacked. She was trying to get the pup into a car.

Watch the video above for the full report.

A coyote clamped down on the dog and his owner ran after him. The coyote dropped the pup and took back off into the woods.

Roesler has small pets and she's concerned for their safety.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.