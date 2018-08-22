Family still looking for answers 36 years after man slain, dismembered

DETROIT - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the slaying of Joe B. Hill.

Joe Hill was 29 years old when he was reported missing from Detroit on Sept. 1, 1981 by his family. On Sept. 5 of that same year a torso was found in a garbage dump on Detroit's east side.

At the time no connection was made between Hills disappearance and the torso.

On Sept. 8, Hill's gray, 1979 Pontiac Firebird was found at a car wash on Gratiot Avenue by Clinton Township police.

Years later, Hill's family had the torso exhumed and a DNA test verified that it was the remains of Joe Hill, according to a release from Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

Hill went to Western High School in Detroit, and is the father of three children. He studied Tae Kwon Do at the Tiger Chong Dojo, earning himself a 2nd degree black belt.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest for the murder of Joe B. Hill. If there is an arrest by midnight Wednesday there's an additional $1,000 reward, all rewards are paid anonymously.

