Family still searching for answers after Detroit man shot in home on Memorial Day

DETROIT - A family is still searching for answers after a Detroit man was shot and killed in his home on Memorial Day.

Jeffrey McCoy, 32, was sleeping on his couch inside of a home in the 15000 block of Carlisle Street Monday night when someone fired more than 20 shots through the front door of his house, killing him.

McCoy's mother received a call from a family friend telling her that McCoy's home had been shot at. She rushed to the house, entered and found her son dead, according to Crime Stoppers.

McCoy went to Denby High School in Detroit. He continued his education at Monroe Community College where he studied business marketing and graphic design. In 2015 McCoy branded his own clothing line called R.U.G.

McCoy is the father of Jaiden, who is 9-years-old.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. If the tip is received by midnight Thursday $1,000 will be added to the reward.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

