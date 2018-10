ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The family that owns Pasquale's Restaurant in Royal Oak are looking to sell the restaurant.

The restaurant has been open on Woodward Avenue for nearly 65 years.

The restaurant will remain open until the family finalizes a deal. They're hoping the restaurant can continue under new owners, but they are considering all options and are looking to retire.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.