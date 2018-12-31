Family wants answers after 83-year-old struck in hit-and-run on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A family is looking for answers after an 83-year-old man was struck in a hit-and-run on Dec. 19.

Harold Booth is still in the hospital with a broken leg and a head injury. The family is sharing shocking footage of the hit-and-run captured on surveillance cameras.

They said they haven't heard from police yet.

Booth had just wrapped up a business meeting when he was struck. He will require extensive physical therapy and might be confined to a wheelchair -- but he's not worried about that. He's worried about his wife who is on dialysis and relies on him.

Booth waited for 13 cars to pass before crossing Conant Street and had nearly reached the center lane when he was struck by a white van.

His daughter, Ivory Booth Blackman, rushed home from Charlotte, North Carolina, to be with him.

"My dad beat colon cancer, prostate cancer," Blackman said. "He will survive this hit-and-run."

The family released the footage of the hit-and-run hoping it will help find the driver.

"Who would do this to an 83-year-old man?" Blackman asked.

Family friend, Marvin Arnold, has worked with Booth for 20 years. He said he told police about the surveillance video on the day of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100.

