Lockdown lifted at Farmington High School after magazine of bullets found in auditorium, school says

FARMINGTON, Mich. - The lockdown has been lifted at Farmington High School after a magazine of bullets was found in the auditorium, school officials said.

Officials said a .40-caliber magazine of bullets was found Friday in the auditorium.

"We do not feel that our students or staff are in any danger but are working closely with the Farmington Public Safety Department in their investigation," a statement from the school said.

A police K-9 unit was brought in to search the auditorium as an extra precaution, officials said. Nothing was found during the search, and the lockdown was lifted.

"The Farmington Public Safety Department has determined that the school is safe and has advised the school district to lift the lockdown at Farmington High School.," officials said in a statement. "It is important to note that nothing additional was found during the search of the auditorium."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.