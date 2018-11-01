Farmington Hills bike thief returns bicycle

FARMINGTON HILLS,Mich - The Farmington Hills Police Department said they are no longer investigating the theft of a red and black boy's bicycle after the subject turned himself in.

The bicycle was taken from a rack at Power Middle School, located at 34740 Rhonswood Street, on October 21, 2018 at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the vehicle and would like to talk to the unknown man captured on video. Surveillance video from Power Middle School shows a subject who arrived at the school in a dark-colored SUV and took a bike from a bike rack.

Video surveillance of a man in the parking lot of Power Middle School

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

