Farmington Hills police designate parking lot and lobby as Safe Transaction Zones

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Both the parking lot and lobby of the Farmington Hills Police Department have been designated as Safe Transaction Zones.

The areas can be used by residents who are buying, selling or trading items from strangers. A special sign will be installed soon to mark the designated Safe Transaction Zone parking lot.

The Safe Transaction Zones were established to ensure the safety of residents when they meet with strangers. It also helps prevent people from giving strangers their personal address.

The Farmington Hills Police Department is located at 31655 West Eleven Mile Road.

For more information call 248-871-2610.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.