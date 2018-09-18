Farmington Hills police investigating hit-and-crash involving pedestrian

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - The Farmington Hills Police Department is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The victim, a construction worker, is recovering from serious injuries after being struck in the construction zone on 10 Mile Road, just east of Orchard Lake Road, on Aug. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

The suspect vehicle was traveling east on 10 Mile Road from Orchard Lake Road when it struck the man and then continued east, toward Middlebelt Road.

The vehicle is described as a burnt orange SUV-style vehicle, possibly a Ford Escape or Explorer, with damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is encourage to call authorities at 248-871-2641.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.