Farmington Hills police seek 'at risk' missing woman

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Farmington Hills police are seeking a 69-year-old "at risk" missing woman.

Annette Evans was last seen in the area of Middlebelt and Shiawassee roads.

She is described as a black female. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was wearing a blue and white windbreaker with stripes on the side and a black wig with blonde stripes.

Anyone with information about Evans' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 248-871-2600.

