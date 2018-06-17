Farmington Hills police seek missing 80-year-old man

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 80-year-old man from Farmington Hills.

According to authorities, Lenard Fouche was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday leaving a residence in the area of Mitchelldale and Northend avenues in Ferndale. He left in a 2001 Silver Honda CR-V.

Fouche was expected to spend Father’s Day with family, but they could not locate him at his apartment.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he left the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.







