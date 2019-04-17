Farmington Hills police seeking man who asked group of children at bus stop if they wanted a ride

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Farmington Hills police are seeking a man who asked a group of children at a bus stop Monday if they wanted a ride.

Police said the children were in the area of Albion Avenue and Liberty Street in a subdivision, which is near Middlebelt Road between Grand River Avenue and 9 Mile Road about 4:10-4:30 p.m. when the man approached them.

After the children declined the man's offer, he stayed in the area for a short while longer before driving away, police said.

Officers want to talk to the man. They have increased patrols in the area.

The man is described as white with long dark-colored hair that covered his ears. He is about 20-30 years old and has a clean-shaven face.

He was driving a blue four-door sedan that may be a KIA, with a Michigan State University custom license plate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 248-871-2610.

