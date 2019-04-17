Farmington Hills police: 'Stranger danger' was misunderstanding

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Police in Farmington Hills say an incident Monday that was first thought to be a stranger danger situation has turned out to be a misunderstanding.

Police originally reported Tuesday that a man asked a group of children at a bus stop Monday if they wanted a ride. Police said the children were in the area of Albion Avenue and Liberty Street in a subdivision, which is near Middlebelt Road between Grand River Avenue and 9 Mile Road about 4:10-4:30 p.m. when the man approached them.

After the children declined the man's offer, he stayed in the area for a short while longer before driving away, police said. Officers wanted to talk to the man. They increased patrols in the area.

However, on Wednesday police issued a statement explaining there was a misunderstanding between the driver and the children.

"The Farmington Hills Police Department investigated this incident and was able to determine that this was a misunderstanding among the children and the driver, who lived in the neighborhood. The issue has been resolved and has come to a safe and positive conclusion," reads a statement from police.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.