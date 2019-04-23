Farmington Hills wife, son accused of murdering man found in trunk of burning car

A woman and her son are charged in connection with the death of her husband. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Farmington Hills woman and her son are accused of murdering her husband, who was found dead in the trunk of a burning car more than three years ago in Detroit, officials said.

Police said Darvin Tennyson, 60, of Farmington Hills, returned home from work on March 19, 2016, and was never seen again, police said.

Detroit firefighters were called to Victoria and St. Aubin streets in Detroit at 5:15 a.m. March 30, 2016, after a resident heard a loud explosion, according to authorities.

Firefighters found a car on fire and, while extinguishing the flames, discovered a man in the trunk of the car, officials said.

The victim was identified as Tennyson, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detroit police investigators arrested Tennyson's wife, Beatrice Flint-Tennyson, and stepson, Delbert Flint.

Flint-Tennyson, 68, of Farmington Hills, and Flint, 46, of St. Joseph, Missouri, are charged with open murder, tampering with evidence and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body.

Flint-Tennyson was arraigned Sunday and is being held in the Wayne County Jail. She is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause hearing May 1 and a preliminary examination May 8.

Flint was taken into custody Monday and will be arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court.

