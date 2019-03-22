Farmington police: Man enters unlocked home, flees when confronted by teen

Farmington police are seeking a man who entered an unlocked home Thursday. (WDIV)

FARMINGTON, Mich. - Farmington police are looking for a man who entered an unlocked home Thursday and fled when a teenaged resident confronted him.

Police said the man went into a home in the 21000 block of Birchwood Street about 3:40 p.m. and immediately left when confronted.

He is described as a thin white man with short dark brown or black hair and a scruffy goatee. He was wearing a dirty black hooded jacket.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 248-474-4700 ext 2.

