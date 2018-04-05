Farmington Public Schools partners with St. Vincent de Paul in annual clothing drive

FARMINGTON, Mich. - Donations for this year's St. Vincent de Paul and Farmington Public School's annual clothing drive start next week.

Donation bins will be placed in the Farmington Public Schools’ Central Office parking lot on April 13 and will remain there until April 30. Residents are invited to drop off any new or used clothing or shoes in the self-service bins. Donation slips can be found within the donation bins.

St. Vincent de Paul will be providing gift cards to Farmington Public School families in need to purchase necessities.

The Central Office parking lot is located at 32500 Shiawassee Street.

Unfortunately, large items cannot be accepted at this location. If you have a large item to donate, please call 1-877-788-4623 or visit www.svdpdet.org to schedule a pick up.

