Farmington woman with early-stage Alzheimer's missing after leaving for appointment

FARMINGTON, Mich. - Officials are looking for a missing Farmington woman who left home and never made it to a doctor's appointment.

Mary Beamon Fruechtenicht, 66, left her home located at Haggerty Road and 12 Mile Road for a 3 p.m. doctor's appointment Friday but never arrived. She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Officials said she is driving a 2007 black Jeep Compass with the Michigan license plate No. EAG5616. Officials said Fruechtenicht has early-stage Alzheimer's disease and gets lost easily.

Anyone with information should contact the Farmington Police Department at 248-474-4700.

