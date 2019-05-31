Fatal Detroit motorcycle crash under investigation

DETROIT - Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Friday on Detroit's east side.

According to a witness, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Gratiot Avenue when an SUV traveling eastbound along Warren Avenue crashed into it.

The male driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet. However, the female passenger of the motorcycle had one on, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital. At this time, it is unknown whether she will survive, police said.

There were two people in the SUV who are fine, but were left trapped. Gratiot Avenue is closed due to the crash.

