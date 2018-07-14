Fatal, non-fatal shootings reported overnight in Detroit

DETROIT - One person is dead and another critically injured in two separate shooting incidents in Detroit on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Fatal shooting on Charest Street

Detroit police said a 38-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the 20000 block of Charest Street on the city's east side.

Witnesses told police they heard several gun shots and when they went to the living room, they observed the victim laying on the couch. Witnesses also reported that one of the suspects that fled may have also been shot.

Detroit police received information from the hospital that a gunshot victim did arrive but fled the location prior to receiving treatment.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Non-fatal shooting on Collingwood

A 23-year-old man is listed in critical condition after being shot in the thigh early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just after midnight on the 2000 block of Collingwood on the city's west side, according to Detroit police.

Officers arrived and observed the victim lying face up on the porch with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh. The victim stated he didn't know who shot him or where it happened, police said.

The scene was discovered a few houses down the street.

If you have any information about these shootings, contact Detroit police (313) 267-4600.

