DETROIT - A 35-year-old man was killed at a gas station in Detroit Sunday.

According to authorities, a Honda pulled into the Citgo gas station located near the intersection of McNichols Road and Southfield Freeway. The driver entered the gas station and began arguing with the attendant, who fatally shot him.

The incident is under investigation.

