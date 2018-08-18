Fatal shooting at Warren barbershop on Nine Mile Road

WARREN, Mich. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a barbershop on Nine Mile Road.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon between Ryan and Mound roads. A 21-year-old man exited the barbershop when a person beckoned him outside and was shot in the throat.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren. Paramedics pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Police do not have a suspect in custody currently.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.