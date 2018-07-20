Fatal shooting of 26-year-old man leaves puzzling crime scene, Oakland County deputies say

PONTIAC, Mich. - Oakland County detectives spent Friday investigating a homicide in Pontiac.

A 26-year-old man was shot several times and killed early in the morning at the Newman Court Apartments. Police said the crime scene was confusing, and residents are getting fed up.

"I heard, 'Pow, pow pow,'" resident Ali Brown said. "I counted off the sounds."

Brown was asleep around 1:30 a.m. Friday when the shots were fired, leaving a 26-year-old man dead and detectives working to figure out why.

The shooting started behind a white Chevrolet Tahoe, where detectives placed evidence markers to plot out each shell casing. At least 15 rounds were fired, police said.

The victim was either inside the Tahoe or got into it after the shooting began. He sped off and crashed into a Pontiac Grand Prix, according to deputies.

But the shooter kept firing, hitting the Grand Prix and the nearby apartment brick three times. Two rounds went through a window.

"I hard the gunshots before I went upstairs," resident Carolyn Powell said.

Powell has bullet holes in her bedroom wall.

The 26-year-old man was struck five times. Police found him on the ground outside the SUV he tried to escape in. Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

Oakland County deputies said the apartment complex has been a major problem lately, as they've responded to several shootings there this summer.

A window in one unit is still missing after it was shot out last week.

Deputies are still searching for the shooter. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4951.

