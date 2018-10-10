Father accused of drinking, smoking pot before I-94 crash that led to 7-year-old daughter's death

ROMULUS, Mich. - Prosecutors said a Detroit man was drinking and smoking marijuana the night he put his 7-year-old daughter in a stolen minivan and crashed on the freeway.

Police said Wilburt Dion Thomas, 47, was driving the stolen van July 15, going too fast and weaving on I-94. He crashed into a disabled car on the side of the freeway, according to authorities.

Officials said Ross told his daughter Dessandra to get help, allowing her to walk across the freeway by herself in the middle of the night. She was struck by another drive and died at the scene.

During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, police detailed on the stand how Dessandra called 911 for help. Officials were on the move while pinging the phone. They saw the white van, with Thomas inside, but no sign of the girl, according to authorities.

They got out of the patrol car and starting searching on foot, eventually finding Desssandra face down in a ditch wearing pajamas and no shoes, police said.

The driver who hit the girl called 911.

Thomas was charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, operating under the influence, possession of marijuana and alcohol-open container.

"The confluence of events in this case caused the untimely death of the defendant’s young daughter. The alleged actions of the father included driving a stolen car while highly intoxicated, having open intoxicants and marijuana in the car, crashing into a disabled car, and allowing his daughter to leave the car and walk alone across the highway to her death," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "This is a tragic and devastating case."

