Father arrested after 4-year-old boy fatally shot in basement of Roseville home, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - The father of a 4-year-old boy has been arrested after the child was shot and killed inside a home in Roseville.

Officials said Braylon Chang was shot around 8:40 a.m. Friday in a home on Dort Street near Gratiot Avenue and 10 Mile Road.

Braylon's father, Gary Chang, is charged with second-degree child abuse.

He was arraigned Friday. You can watch the full arraignment below.

At first, investigators thought the shooting was self-inflicted, but they've since learned one of his brothers found the handgun and shot Braylon in the torso, police said.

Gary Chang is being held on $150,000 bail. He is not allowed to use or possess weapon if he's released, and he must wear a GPS tether. He isn't allowed to leave the state if he is released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 26, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 2.

Officials said there were five children in the basement of the home when the shot was fired. The parents were also home.

Braylon, his twin and three other children -- ages 3, 5 and 8 -- were all in the basement, police said.

"This is unfolding," Roseville Deputy Police Chief Donald Glandon said. "It's a relatively recent incident. Unfortunately, we're looking at another tragedy involving gunfire."

