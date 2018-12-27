Father books flights to spend time with flight attendant daughter on Christmas

DETROIT - One dedicated father hopped on multiple flights around the country to spend time with his daughter while she worked as a flight attendant on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

That's according to a Facebook post from Mike Levy, who said he sat next to Hal Vaughan on one of the flights. He shared the post after landing at the Detroit Metro Airport.

"I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas," he wrote. "Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas."

Vaughan's daughter, Pierce Vaughan, is a flight attendant with Delta Air Lines.

She also posted to Facebook, thanking Mike Levy "for being a great first class passenger & helping us to understand how cool this actually is."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.