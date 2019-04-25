Father bound over for trial after 4-year-old boy fatally shot at home in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A father was bound over for trial this week in connection with a Dec. 14, 2018 shooting in Roseville that left a 4-year-old boy dead.

Officials said Braylon Chang was shot in a home on Dort Street near Gratiot Avenue and 10 Mile Road.

Braylon's father, Gary Chang, is charged with second-degree child abuse.

At first, investigators thought the shooting was self-inflicted, but they've since learned one of his brothers found the handgun and shot Braylon in the torso, police said.

Gary Chang brought the handgun to the home and had weapon prior to the shooting, authorities said.

