Father dies week after Michigan crash that killed daughter

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say a man has died nearly a week after his teenage daughter was killed when a farm truck struck them along a western Michigan road.

Eric Scott was hospitalized after he and 14-year-old Kaitlynn Scott were hit June 3 in Oceana County’s Grant Township while walking their dog. Kaitlynn died at the scene. Michigan State Police say Eric Scott died early Monday at a Muskegon hospital.

Police say a farm truck went onto the road’s shoulder and struck the Scotts. Police don’t believe the 57-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs but are still investigating the crash.

Kaitlynn was a student of Montague Middle School in Muskegon County.

