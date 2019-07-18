Father estimates $3,000 worth of equipment stolen from Garden City lawn care business

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - A father lost thousands of dollars in equipment when his business was targeted by thieves.

Residents in Garden City are on high alert after they discovered crooks were lurking in the night, breaking into cars and in the father's case, a work trailer.

Jason Feeny, the owner of Lawn Enforcement, estimates that $3,000 worth of equipment was stolen

"I'm more hurt than anything else. It's stealing from someone who's trying to make an honest living," Feeny said.

The thief only left mowers that were too big to fit through the side door.

"It's the second time in eight days he's been by the side of my trailer," Feeny said.

On July 9, someone was caught on surveillance video lurking in the area. Feeny didn't think much of it then, but now he believes the man was casing the trailer.

Feeny said Garden City police told him it wasn't the first theft.

