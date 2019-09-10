Father fends off suspected predator who followed girl into Livonia home from bus stop

LIVONIA, Mich. - A Livonia father stepped in to help his 15-year-old daughter after she was followed from the school bus stop to her front door by a man asking if her parents were home, police said.

The incident happened Monday in the 14000 block of Arcola Street in Livonia, according to authorities.

David Roberts, 27, of Livonia, is accused of following the girl from the bus stop and into her house. He asked her if her parents were home, police said. Her father heard what was happening and the chase was on.

David Roberts (WDIV)

"The door is staying open there, and I heard her talking, so I got up and went to the door and there's a guy in my door," her father said. "First thing I do is put him out my door."

The girl's father didn't want to be identified. He said Roberts made it one step inside their door and tried to get alone time with his daughter.

"I grabbed him by the hair and tried to get my hand on his throat," he said. "I ended up with his shirt, and he was rolling like a crocodile and ended up ripping his shirt. He got up and started running."

The father, his 19-year-old son and some neighbors called each other on cellphones and worked to find Roberts, police said.

"He was pretty quick," the father said. "He was over fences like you couldn't believe. Once we had people set up on the next block -- I was set up on this block with my older son -- he was trapped and he couldn't get out and it was just police coming over the fences."

He said he realized Roberts was troubled and hopes he can get the help he needs.

"This could have been very much worse," he said. "This is the best-case scenario."

Roberts is charged with breaking and entering and assaulting a police officer. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 16th District Court.

