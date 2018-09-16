Father of 3 killed in shooting at River Park Apartments in Ecorse

ECORSE, Mich. - A father of three was shot inside his apartment building in Ecorse Sunday morning, according to police.

Dino Martin, 30, was killed after an argument with a neighbor at the apartment complex.

"Dino wanted to fight him but the dude wouldn't come out of his house. We walked out and we heard a gunshot. As soon as I heard it, I yelled, 'They just shot him,'" a neighbor told Local 4.

It happened at River Park Apartments near Jefferson Avenue and Southfield Road.

"It's terrible, he has a 3-week-old baby," the neighbor said.

The alleged attacker fled the scene and police tried to use a K9 unit to track him down.

Martin had been with his partner, Marissa, for seven years. They had three daughters together.



