Father of 3-year-old killed in wrong-way Detroit crash speaks

DETROIT - The father of the 3-year-old boy killed in a wrong-way crash was just hours from getting his son out of what he believed was a dangerous situation.

"I was set to pick my son up at 11 and let her (the boy's mother) get herself together, and keep my son. So, she did reach out," Lonnell Jones said.

Jones' son, Michael, was ejected and died when Charlessia Pelt's vehicle crashed. Pelt, Michael's mother, was allegedly driving drunk in a wrong-way crash on 7 Mile Road on Aug. 9. Witnesses say the minivan was traveling about 70 to 80 mph.

Charlessia Pelt is charged with reckless driving causing death, three counts of second-degree child abuse and three counts of operating while intoxicated - occupant.

Jones says Pelt told him that she was struggling mentally, losing control and was drinking heavily. Pelt had Michael and her two other children in the van at the time of the crash.

Jones is coping by posting videos of himself and Michael on Facebook.

Some people are blaming Jones. They believe that he and Michael's mother had an altercation and that she was chasing him in the van. It's not true.

Jones has a message for Pelt, "we got a history I do pray for her but I am numb right now."

