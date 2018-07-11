Father, son shot after altercation in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. - A father and son were involved in a nonfatal shooting after an altercation on Moore Street in Romulus.

The shooting happened at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on Moore Street between Goddard Road and Bibbins Street.

Romulus police say both the father and son were at a house to meet with the suspect when an alteration took place outside between the son and the suspect. The 21-year-old was shot in the leg while the 51-year-old was shot in the knee.

Police say the reason for the altercation is unknown. Police found the weapon used and arrested the 47-year-old suspect.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

