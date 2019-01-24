Father to be sentenced for I-94 crash that killed 7-year-old daughter

ROMULUS, Mich. - Wilburt Dion Thomas will be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a car crash that killed his 7-year-old daughter.

According to authorities, Thomas was allegedly driving a stolen van on I-94 about 1:47 a.m. July 15 while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana with his daughter in the vehicle. The van collided with a disabled car on the shoulder of the road and struck a fence.

After the crash, the 7-year-old grabbed her belongings, left the vehicle and attempted to cross the freeway, where she was hit, police said. As she walked along the freeway, the little girl texted 911, telling police her father was hurt -- maybe dead -- and she needed help.

Michigan State Troopers believe the girl was hit by another vehicle. State police received a call from a driver on eastbound I-94 near Inkster Road who believed she hit a pedestrian along the interstate. Police believe the girl may have tried to cross the freeway.

"The confluence of events in this case caused the untimely death of the defendant’s young daughter. The alleged actions of the father included driving a stolen car while highly intoxicated, having open intoxicants and marijuana in the car, crashing into a disabled car and allowing his daughter to leave the car and walk alone across the highway to her death," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "This is a tragic and devastating case."

Thomas, 47, was charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, operating under the influence, possession of marijuana and alcohol-open container. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter, child abuse and operating while intoxicated charges.

He will be sentenced before Judge Bridget Hathaway.

