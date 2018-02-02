Judge doesn't punish father who charged at Larry Nassar in courtroom

EATON COUNTY, Mich. - The father of three sexual abuse victims who charged at Larry Nassar in court Friday was not punished by a judge Friday at a special hearing.

Judge Janice Cunningham denied charges of contempt of court, Randall Margraves but could still face criminal assault charges through Eaton County. The prosecutor is expected to make a decision next week.

Cunningham told Margraves she couldn't understand the pain he felt as he heard his daughters' statements to Nassar, but she understood wanting to protect his daughters as a father.

"It is not acceptable that we combat assault with assault," Cunningham said.

Cunningham said she can't condone the "an eye for an eye" mentality shown by Margraves when he lunged at Nassar. But she said there would be no punishment for Margraves.

After the judge's statement, Margraves apologized to the court. He said he lost his calm when his daughters were reading their statements and he saw Nassar shaking his head.

Before running at Nassar, Randall Margraves called Nassar a "son of a b****," and the judge told him not to swear in court.

Margraves also said he would like to be locked in a room with Nassar.

"I ask you to, as part of the sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he said. "Would you do that?"

No, sir, I can't do that," Cunningham said.

"Would you give me one minute?" Margraves asked.

"You know that I can't do that," Cunningham said. "That's not how our legal system works."

Margraves ran at Nassar and was tackled by three officers. He was held down for one minute while being handcuffed.

"Let me at him," he shouted from the ground. "That son of a b****. I want that son of a b****. Give me one minute with that b******."

"Relax, sir," an officer Margraves. "Relax. Take it easy, buddy. Just relax."

The officers stood him up after he calmed down.

"Where is he?" Margraves asked as he got to his feet.

Margraves asked the Eaton County police officers, "What if this happened to you guys?"

Margraves could face assault charge

The Eaton County sheriff said Margraves is being held on the judge's orders. Cunningham will review the incident as a possible assault.

The sheriff said even though Margraves didn't touch Nassar, the threat alone could warrant a charge.

A special hearing will be held Friday for the father. Judge Cunningham will preside.

Margraves has 3 daughters involved in case

Margraves was standing with his two daughters -- Lauren and Madison Margraves -- in the Eaton County courtroom. Both are victims of Nassar.

Margraves' third daughter, Morgan, is also a victim. She testified during day five of Nassar's sentencing in Ingham County.

Prosecutor demands calm in courtroom

"You do not behave like that," Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis said. "No one can behave like this. I want to make sure it's crystal clear."

"You haven't lived through it, lady," Margraves told her.

"You cannot behave like this," Povilaitis said. "This is letting him (Nassar) have this power over us, OK? She (the victim) will come out and tell you this."

Local 4's Nick Monacelli is in the courtroom and said Margraves didn't land a hit on Nassar before police brought him down.

"I don't want to see another parents get arrested or put handcuffs on, or a victim," Povilaitis said. "We cannot behave like this. I understand Mr. Margraves' frustration, but you cannot do this. This is not helping your children, this is not helping your community, this is not helping us. This is not helping the police department. Use your words. Use your experiences to get him and to change. Do not use physical violence."

