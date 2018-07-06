FBI offers $25K reward for info in 2013 hit-and-run crash that killed Michigan woman

DETROIT - The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a hit-and-run crash that killed a Michigan woman in 2013.

Five years ago, on July 5, 2013, Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bike home from work just before 2 a.m. when she was struck and killed by an unknown driver on the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City.

Announced this week, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Boyce-Hurlbert's death.

If you have any information, please email TCPDTips@traversecitymi.gov or submit a tip anonymously here.

