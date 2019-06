PLYMOUTH, Mich. - The FBI and its partners were at a Plymouth cemetery on Wednesday.

Video from Sky-4 shows the investigation at United Memorial Cemetery along Curtis Road. The operation focuses on victims of homicide dating back to 1959 that currently do not have DNA on file.

Over the next few months, police will exhume unidentified homicide victim remains for the collection of DNA in efforts to identify them.

