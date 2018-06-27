Federal agents raid 2 restaurants, 4 homes in Metro Detroit as part of ongoing criminal probe

Federal agents raided two restaurants and four homes in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Federal agents raided two restaurants and four homes Wednesday as part of an ongoing criminal probe in Metro Detroit.

Homeland Security Investigations agents served search warrants at the following places:

The Super China Buffet restaurant at 8234 Telegraph Road in Taylor.

The Super China Buffet restaurant at 1395 North Telegraph Road in Monroe.

A home at 860 Saint James Park Avenue in Monroe.

A home at 14677 Dean Street in Taylor.

A home at 426 John Rolfe Road in Monroe.

A home at 501 West 4th Street in Monroe.

