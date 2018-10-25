Federal and state agencies approve purchase, cleanup of portion of McLouth Steel site in Trenton

TRENTON, Mich. - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Department of Justice approved a legal agreement Thursday regarding the purchase and cleanup of a portion of the former McLouth Steel site in Riverview and Trenton.

This settlement enables MSC Land Co. LLC and Crown Enterprises Inc. to purchase 183 acres of the former McLouth Steel facility from the Wayne County Land Bank.

The EPA will continue to investigate and manage contamination on the property. MSC will also assess and complete a cleanup of contamination at the site’s southern portion.

The settlement requires MSC to take the following actions at the site:

Demolish about 45 structures;

Remove asbestos-containing material, containerized waste and materials containing PCBs from all structures prior to demolition;

Install a fence around the property;

Remove contaminated water from 23 subsurface structures (pits, basements and lagoons), clean or remove the structures and, if the structures remain, fill them;

Investigate five areas where PCBs may have been released; and

Assess and report on options for stormwater management to eliminate uncontrolled flow to the Trenton Channel of the Detroit River.

To address environmental issues not covered by the settlement, EPA has proposed adding the entire 197-acre southern portion of the site on the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL). Inclusion on the NPL will make work in the southern section eligible for federal funding.

