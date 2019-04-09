Federal authorities secure 2 guilty pleas in probe into Detroit demolition program

DETROIT - Federal authorities have secured the first guilty pleas in their investigation into the Detroit demolition program.

Anthony Daguanno and Aradondo Haskins are accused of running a scheme to secure contracts by rigging bids.

In the sentencing of Haskins on Tuesday afternoon, he named names. He said Rich Adamo, of Adamo Demoltion, and Rich Berg of a company called Ess, paid him for bid-rigging services.

The city of Detroit received more than a quarter-billion dollars from the federal government to demolish abandoned homes.

The two men who were in court Tuesday played different parts in a bid-rigging scheme to get in on the demolition cash. Daguanno handed out confidential contract information in return for cash payments estimated by the fedederal agents to have been made as 70 different payoffs.

Daguanno pleaded guilty Tuesday to honest services fraud, meaning he owed his employer his full and honest work effort without lining his own pockets. Attorney Richard Helfrick said it's an expensive plea deal, considering how much Daguanno must reimburse the government.

Haskin's case is a bit different. He started out working at Adamo as a demolition cost estimator. He then left Adamo and went to work for the city of Detroit's Building Authority, overseeing demolition contracts.

He admitted to taking about $25,000 in bribes for confidential contract information and giving it not only to his boss, Rich Adamo, but also to subcontractor Ess while working for the city.

He pleaded guilty to honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery.

