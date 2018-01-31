Federal complaint details IT firm's bribes with Detroit official

DETROIT - The owner and CEO of an IT firm was named in a federal complaint on allegations of fraud in connection with providing services for the city of Detroit.

Parimal D. Mehta, 54, of Northville, faces charges of fraud, federal program bribery and unlawfully using interstate facilities to commit bribery.

Mehta owns and operates FutureNet Group, which supplied Detroit with IT support. Between 2015 and 2016, the city paid $7.5 million to FutureNet for services.

According to the complaint, Mehta made multiple cash payments to Charles L. Dodd Jr. in exchange for use of his official position to benefit FutureNet between 2009 and 2016. Dodd was the director of Detroit’s Information Technology Service Department, and later served as director of Departmental Technology Services for the Department of Innovation and Technology. He previously pleaded guilty to bribery on Sept. 27, 2016.

Dodd allegedly directed city business to Future net and advised city officials to select FutureNet to implement particular technology projects.

Mehta allegedly paid Dodd thousands for his support and hired Dodd’s family members in exchange for his backing. Dodd’s wife, stepdaughter and stepson were all given paid positions at FutureNet, according to the complaint.

Authorities say Dodd used his personal email to send copies of confidential emails to Mehta.

Read the federal complaint below:

