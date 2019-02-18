Federal officials say man used app to trick 13-year-old Detroit girl into sending him naked photo

DETROIT - Federal prosecutors said they've uncovered a startling case of child pornography in Metro Detroit involving a man from Fowlerville, a 13-year-old Detroit girl and a little-known smartphone app.

A Detroit mother called police after she found naked photos on her daughter's cellphone.

FBI agents said Kevin Porter, of Fowlerville, was talking to the girl on a chat website targeted toward children.

The federal arrest warrant included their first conversation. He initiated it, saying, 'Hi, how old? Boy or girl?"

"Girl, 13, U?" she responded.

"I'm 18, guy. Where are you from?" he said.

"Michigan," she said.

"I'm around close to the Lansing area. What is your name? Mine is Kevin," he said.

FBI officials said Porter began asking the girl sexual questions and asked for photos. He also asked if she was a police officer, authorities said.

Porter allegedly sent the girl a naked photo of himself and a picture of his face. She responded with a nude photo, constituting child pornography, police said.

As their conversation progressed, Porter gave his full name and offered to meet the girl in his Hyundai, police said.

Using Secretary of State records, FBI agents found the vehicle, which was registered to Porter. A driver's license photo matched a picture he had sent the girl, officials said.

FBI agents raided Porter's home on Valentine's Day, finding the phone used during the conversation in his bedroom, according to authorities.

Porter admitted to communicating with the girl and having pictures he shouldn't have had, police said. He also admitted he met her on TextNow, a website devoted to children, according to officials.

TextNow is a free app for texting and calling that uses Wi-Fi so records don't show up on the phone bill.

