Feds investigate alleged Title IX violations by Eastern Michigan University

Eastern Michigan University is under federal investigation for allegedly violating Title IX rules.

The United States Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights announced Tuesday an investigation into possible discrimination at the university's athletic department.

A complaint filed in April alleges the university is discriminating against female students on the basis of sex in intercollegiate athletics by not providing equal athletic opportunities for members of both sexes.

Based on the complaint, the OCR is opening an investigation into: Whether the university's selection of intercollegiate sports and levels of competition at the university effectively accommodates the interests and abilities of members of both sexes to the extent necessary to provide equal athletic opportunity for both sexes, as required by Title IX.

In March, Eastern Michigan announced it would be cutting four sports: wrestling, women's softball, men's swimming and diving and women's tennis.

EMU previously led the MAC with 21 sports, but will now have 17, including seven men's sports and 10 women's sports.

In June, two former female athletes from Eastern Michigan University's softball and women's tennis programs announced a lawsuit against the school for eliminating the programs.

The lawsuit was filed on June 15 in federal court by former women's tennis team member Marie Mayerova and softball team member Ariana Chretien, who claim EMU is not providing effective accommodation to female student-athletes. Mayerova and Chretien argue that the cuts made to the athletic program do not follow Title IX guidelines.

The NCAA's Title IX laws dictate that universities must "fully and effectively accommodate the interests and abilities of the underrepresented sex," the female student-athletes' attorney, Jill Zwagerman, said. She claims this was not done by the elimination of two women's sports programs.

"The decision to eliminate four sports programs was extremely difficult," EMU representatives said. "We recognize how difficult this decision has been for the 83 student athletes, 58 male and 25 female, who were participating in the four canceled sports. We have great respect for all of them, including the two students involved in the lawsuit. Of the 83 students initially affected by the decision, several have graduated and others have moved on to other schools.

Eastern Michigan University is currently reviewing the lawsuit carefully and will respond further at a later time, the university said.

You can read the full OCR investigation announcement below:

