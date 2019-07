HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - There was a raid Thursday at Chick'n Dip 'N Pizza & Eats on Woodward Avenue near the Davison Freeway in Highland Park.

The search warrant was executed early Thursday morning. DEA agents busted down the front door and were seen inside looking around and taking out evidence bags.

Because it's an ongoing investigation no other information was given.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.