DETROIT - Federal law enforcement members raided the Detroit Renegades Motorcycle Club on 8 Mile Road near John R on Tuesday.

The FBI said the raid early Tuesday morning was part of search warrants being executed at the club's headquarters.

This is part of a broader investigation into the Renegades, according to the FBI.

Details of the investigation are not being released at this time.

